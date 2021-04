Tate pitched 2.2 innings Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout versus the Yankees.

Tate took over in a long-relief assignment after starter Bruce Zimmermann was tagged for four runs in 3.2 innings. The 26-year-old Tate only gave up a solo home run to Giancarlo Stanton in the seventh inning. Through 10 innings, Tate has a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and four strikeouts. He's picked up two holds and a loss in nine outings -- the right-hander has mostly worked in a low-leverage role.