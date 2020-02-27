Manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Stewart (ankle) is progressing well and could be ready to play in a Grapefruit League game by the first or second week of March, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Stewart required microfracture surgery on his right ankle in October and initially looked doubtful to be ready for Opening Day, but it may be more of a toss up now that Hyde has acknowledged the 26-year-old is progressing faster than anticipated. If he gets the requisite number of at-bats in to keep himself in contention for a roster spot, Stewart could claim the fourth outfielder job. Given Chris Davis' immense struggles the past two seasons, it wouldn't be surprising if he was phased out of the lineup as the campaign unfolds. That would open up more time in the corner outfield for Stewart, while Trey Mancini sees more action at first base in place of Davis.