Stewart left Friday's game for Triple-A Norfolk after fouling a ball off his ankle, Roch Kubatko of MASN reports.

Stewart's early exit was just a precaution as he is expected to play in Saturday's game. The 25-year-old began his rehab stint June 26 and is expected to rejoin the major-league roster soon barring any setbacks. The left-handed hitting outfielder is just 4-for-25 with a walk and stolen base in seven games with the Orioles.

