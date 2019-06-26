Stewart (ankle) began a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Stewart went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in his first game for the Gulf Coast League Orioles on Tuesday. The outfielder has been sidelined for most of June with a right ankle sprain, so he'll likely need to play in a handful of minor-league games before being activated from the injured list.

