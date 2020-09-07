site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' DJ Stewart: Blasts first-inning homer
Stewart went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Yankees.
Just one day after hitting two home runs, Stewart followed up with a home run in the first inning. He's hitting just .174 this year but carries a .990 OPS with three home runs over 12 games.
