Orioles' DJ Stewart: Called up by Orioles
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2020
Stewart was recalled by the Orioles on Tuesday.
Stewart went hitless in eight games to start the year before being demoted in early August. He now owns a .222/.321/.389 slash line in 69 career big-league contests. He'll likely fill a bench role during his time on the team.
