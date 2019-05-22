Orioles' DJ Stewart: Could be up soon
Stewart, who has a 143 wRC+ at Triple-A, is currently blocked at the big-league level, but the Orioles hope to figure out a way to make room for him sooner than later, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. "It's just hard to find an easy way to get him here, but we would love to have him join this team," general manager Mike Elias said Wednesday. "I'm hopeful we can figure out a way to do that on the sooner side."
Dwight Smith and Trey Mancini, the Orioles' two best qualified hitters by wRC+, are the two outfielders that Elias is referencing as blocking Stewart. While Stewart used to play center field on occasion, he has only started in the corners this year at Triple-A. Whether it comes at the expense of Chris Davis or Renato Nunez, or requires Smith or Stewart to play out of position in center field, it sounds like Stewart should be up in the majors at some point this summer.
