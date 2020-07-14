Stewart appears on track to open the season as a regular in the Baltimore outfield with Anthony Santander (undisclosed) and Dwight Smith (undisclosed) having yet to report to the Orioles' summer camp as of Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Stewart was limited in spring training while recovering from October microfracture surgery on his right ankle, but he's back to full speed for summer camp following baseball's four-month hiatus. With his health intact and two challengers for playing time missing in camp, Stewart and Austin Hays both look poised to being the season as starters, or at least on the larger side of a platoon in Stewart's case. Cedric Mullins, Mason Williams and Stevie Wilkerson could also in the mix for reps in the outfield, but the latter two players would need to be added to the 40-man roster.