Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Stewart (hamstring) has shown improvement in recent days, and the outfielder could be ready to rejoin the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com, Hyde reiterated that Stewart doesn't appear at risk of missing Opening Day as a result of the hamstring injury he picked up in Friday's game against the Blue Jays. Assuming Stewart continues to make progress while increasing his on-field activity in the next few days, he should be able to get the at-bats he needs by the end of the month to erase any concerns about his availability for the start of the season. Stewart is likely competing with Anthony Santander, Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle for everyday at-bats in the corner outfield this season.