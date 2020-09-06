Stewart went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.

Stewart opened the scoring with his first homer -- and hit -- of the year in the sixth inning. He didn't wait long to go yard again, smashing his second long ball in the seventh for the Orioles' final run. He also picked up his first two RBI of the season, and he's up to three runs scored across 31 plate appearances. Despite the big game Saturday, the 26-year-old Stewart will likely remain in a bench role more often than not.