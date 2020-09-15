site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' DJ Stewart: Crushes three-run shot
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stewart went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 14-1 win over the Braves.
Stewart smashed a three-run homer to kick off a 10-run outburst by Baltimore in the third inning. The 26-year-old has seven homers this season, all coming since Sep. 5, and a terrific 1.134 OPS.
