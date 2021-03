Stewart's leg injury which forced him to exit Friday's game against the Blue Jays was merely a mild hamstring tweak, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Stewart left the game after pulling up with the injury on his way to first base, but he appears to have any serious problems. While he doesn't appear likely to miss more than a few days, any lost time could hurt him in his quest for outfield at-bats this season.