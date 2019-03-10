Orioles' DJ Stewart: Demoted to Triple-A
Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Stewart entered camp in competition for a spot in the outfield, but the Orioles have evidently seen enough and will relocate him to Triple-A. The former first-round pick out of Florida State showcased his raw power in 47 at-bats with the big club last year, belting three home runs while driving in 10 runs and recording two stolen bases. Stewart figures to resurface in the majors at some point during the 2019 campaign.
