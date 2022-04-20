site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' DJ Stewart: DFA'd by Baltimore
RotoWire Staff
Stewart was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday.
Stewart was sent to Triple-A Norfolk shortly after Opening Day and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. The 28-year-old should remain at Norfolk if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
