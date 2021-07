Stewart went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Stewart was right in the mix during a four-run sixth inning Sunday when he doubled home two runs and later came around to score to even the game at 4-4. The 27-year-old is slashing .211/.317/.366 with seven homers, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and a 25:58 BB:K over 202 plate appearances. He's held a reserve role all season long as Sunday was his first appearance since June 30.