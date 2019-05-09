Orioles' DJ Stewart: Enjoying nice run at Triple-A
Stewart has gone 12-for-32 with a 9:6 BB:K over his past 10 games at Triple-A Norfolk.
Stewart has a pair of three-hit games during that span, one of which came during a two-homer, seven-RBI performance Wednesday against Pawtucket. The discerning eye at the plate may be the most notable aspect of Stewart's stat line in the International League, as he's walked at an 18.2 percent clip while striking out just 15.1 percent of the time. With Austin Hays (thumb) still stuck on the 7-day injured list, Stewart could be the first of Baltimore's higher-end outfield prospects to receive a call to the big leagues in 2019.
