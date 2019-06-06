Orioles' DJ Stewart: Exits Wednesday's game
Stewart was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Rangers with a right ankle sprain, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Stewart collided with Hanser Alberto chasing down a foul ball and subsequently hurt his ankle against the wall. The 25-year-old was tended to by an athletic trainer for a few minutes before ultimately leaving the field under his own power. He was 1-for-3 with a strikeout prior to leaving the game.
