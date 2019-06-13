Manager Brandon Hyde said Stewart (ankle) will probably need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before being cleared to return, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Stewart has been sidelined for a week now with a right ankle sprain. Seeing as the outfielder will need to play in at least a couple of minor-league games before rejoining the Orioles, a return when first eligible Sunday seems unlikely.

