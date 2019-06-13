Orioles' DJ Stewart: Expected to require rehab stint
Manager Brandon Hyde said Stewart (ankle) will probably need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before being cleared to return, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Stewart has been sidelined for a week now with a right ankle sprain. Seeing as the outfielder will need to play in at least a couple of minor-league games before rejoining the Orioles, a return when first eligible Sunday seems unlikely.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...