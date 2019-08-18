Stewart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Stewart was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Friday and started the first two games of the weekend series, going hitless with three strikeouts in eight at-bats. Manager Brandon Hyde is likely just giving the outfielder a breather for the afternoon game following his recent return from a concussion. Jace Peterson will spell Stewart in left field.