Stewart (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Stewart exited Wednesday's game with a right ankle sprain after colliding with Hanser Alberto near the wall in foul territory, and the issue is serious enough to warrant a stay on the IL. He's set to be further evaluated by a doctor Thursday, at which point a timetable for his return will hopefully emerge. Stevie Wilkerson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories