Stewart went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Royals.

Though Stewart was instrumental in helping the Orioles end a five-game losing skid, he's unlikely to see many regular starts while all of Anthony Santander, Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini are healthy and available to fill the three outfield spots, first base and designated hitter. Stewart was in the lineup Saturday for only the second time in seven games.