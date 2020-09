Stweart went 3-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday in a 7-6 loss to the Mets.

Stewart took Chasen Shreve deep on the second pitch of the fifth inning to extend the Orioles' lead to 6-3. The 26-year-old slugger has homered in four straight games and is hitting .571/.647/1.643 with eight hits (five home runs) and seven RBI over that span.