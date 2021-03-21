Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that it's becoming more difficult for Stewart (hamstring) to be ready for Opening Day, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

It was previously reported the 27-year-old was targeting a return to the lineup this weekend, but he apparently hasn't progressed as expected. Stewart took at-bats during an intrasquad game Sunday, so it doesn't appear he's suffered a significant setback. He hasn't played in spring games since March 5 due to the hamstring issue, and he's running out of time to get back up to speed with less than two weeks before the season opener April 1.