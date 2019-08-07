Orioles' DJ Stewart: Hoping for brief stay on IL
Manager Brandon Hyde said he is hoping Stewart (concussion) will be ready to return after a minimum stay on the 7-day IL, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Stewart was placed on the 7-day injured list earlier in the day after suffering a concussion during Tuesday's game against the Yankees. While it doesn't sound like his stay on the shelf will be an extended one, the Orioles figure to proceed cautiously with the 25-year-old given the nature of his injury.
