Stewart went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox.

Stewart put Baltimore on the board with a solo shot off White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the third inning. Three of Stewart's five homers this year have come in his last eight games. The outfielder is slashing just .198/.321/.360 with 14 RBI and 15 runs scored across 131 plate appearances this year. He's likely to see regular playing time in the corner outfield spots while Austin Hays (hamstring) remains on the injured list.