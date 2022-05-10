site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' DJ Stewart: Lands on injured list
Stewart (undisclosed) is on the 7-day minor-league injured list at Triple-A Norfolk.
Stewart has played just once for Norfolk since he was designated for assignment by the Orioles. There are no further details on the nature of his injury.
