Stewart went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run during a 10-1 loss to the Yankees in the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

After the O's got shut out by Gerrit Cole in the matinee, Stewart made sure it didn't happen again by taking Masahiro Tanaka deep in the first inning of the nightcap. Unfortunately, it proved to be the only run Baltimore could muster all day. Even with an 0-for-3 showing in the first game Friday, Stewart is hitting an incredible .500 (10-for-20) over his last six games with six homers and eight RBI.