Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Stewart (ankle) is expected to be fully healthy when play resumes, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Stewart underwent microfracture surgery on his right ankle in October and was reportedly nearing his spring debut when spring training was suspended earlier in March. The 26-year-old still appeared to have a chance to be ready for Opening Day, and he should now have plenty of time to fully recover given the delayed start to the season. Stewart had a .238/.317/.381 slash line in 44 games in 2019 and could open the season as Baltimore's fourth outfielder.