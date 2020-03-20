Orioles' DJ Stewart: Likely healthy when play resumes
Manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Stewart (ankle) is expected to be fully healthy when play resumes, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Stewart underwent microfracture surgery on his right ankle in October and was reportedly nearing his spring debut when spring training was suspended earlier in March. The 26-year-old still appeared to have a chance to be ready for Opening Day, and he should now have plenty of time to fully recover given the delayed start to the season. Stewart had a .238/.317/.381 slash line in 44 games in 2019 and could open the season as Baltimore's fourth outfielder.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Phegley
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....