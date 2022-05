Stewart (undisclosed) has gone 2-for-11 with a home run, three walks, four RBI and three runs in his five games since returning from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Stewart was sidelined for approximately two and a half weeks due to the unspecified issue. After being dropped from the Orioles' 40-man roster earlier this season, the 28-year-old outfielder will face an uphill battle to make it back to the big leagues regardless of how he performs at Norfolk the rest of the way.