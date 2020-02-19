Orioles' DJ Stewart: Making progress
Stewart (ankle) was cleared to take batting practice and resume running this week, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Stewart will be sidelined when the Orioles begin their Grapefruit League schedule this weekend, but the outfielder looks to have made some notable progress in his recovery from offseason microfracture surgery for his right ankle. Though the 26-year-old is optimistic he'll be able to get some games in before spring training concludes, it may not be enough for him to break camp with the big club.
