Orioles' DJ Stewart: Nearing spring debut
Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Stewart (ankle) could make his spring debut late this week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Hyde said toward the end of February the right-hander could be ready for game action by the second week of March, and it appears his progression has continued as expected. Stewart underwent microfracture surgery on his right ankle in October, but he may still have a chance of being ready in time for Opening Day. The 26-year-old appeared in 44 games with Baltimore last year and had a .238/.317/.381 slash line in 2019, and he could earn the fourth outfielder job to begin the season if he gets built up enough in spring training.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...