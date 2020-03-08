Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Stewart (ankle) could make his spring debut late this week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hyde said toward the end of February the right-hander could be ready for game action by the second week of March, and it appears his progression has continued as expected. Stewart underwent microfracture surgery on his right ankle in October, but he may still have a chance of being ready in time for Opening Day. The 26-year-old appeared in 44 games with Baltimore last year and had a .238/.317/.381 slash line in 2019, and he could earn the fourth outfielder job to begin the season if he gets built up enough in spring training.