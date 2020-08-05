site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' DJ Stewart: Not starting first game
By
RotoWire Staff

Stewart is not in the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
With the expanded rosters this season, the Orioles won't need to ask many of their players to play twice in one day. Dwight Smith will be the left fielder in Stewart's absence.
