Orioles' DJ Stewart: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Stewart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
The lefty-hitting Stewart will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the bump for Oakland. Ryan McKenna replaces Stewart in right field.
