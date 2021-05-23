Stewart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

The lefty hitting Stewart will head to the bench with the Orioles facing a left-handed starting pitcher for the fourth time in five games, but his time as a strong-side platoon player could be over. With Anthony Santander (ankle) returning from the injured list Friday, the Orioles may not have a regular spot in the outfield for Stewart. Cedric Mullins will likely man center field while Santander and Austin Hays occupy the corner spots in most games, and Ryan Mountcastle looks poised to serve as the Orioles' primary designated hitter.