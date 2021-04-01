Stewart (hamstring) landed on the 10-day injured list as expected Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Stewart missed most of March while dealing with a hamstring issue. He's been able to play in intrasquad action but he'll need more time before he's ready to join the active roster. It's not yet clear exactly when the Orioles expect that to happen.
