Stewart will start in right field and bat fifth Wednesday against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Stewart is in the lineup for a third straight game, and he'll likely be locked into at least a strong-side platoon role in the outfield for the time being after the Orioles moved Austin Hays (hamstring) to the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Manager Brandon Hyde suggested that Hays could only miss the minimum amount of time, so Stewart's run of near-everyday playing time could prove to be short-lived.