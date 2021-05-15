Stewart went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Stewart tallied three hits for the first time this season but he couldn't drive in any runs with the two guys ahead of him in the lineup going 0-for-8. The 27-year-old is slashing .215/.347/.329 with just two home runs, nine RBI and 11 runs scored to go along with a 15:20 BB:K. He's going to need to pick his production up at the plate quickly if he wants to remain in the lineup with Anthony Santander (ankle) set to return from the injured list late next week.