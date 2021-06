Stewart went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI single and two runs scored in Sunday's 18-5 blowout win over Cleveland.

While Baltimore's offense racked up an impressive 21 hits and three walks, only Stewart and Cedric Mullins reached base four or more times. Stewart has picked up multiple hits in three of his last four games. He's still slashing a poor .229/.344/.405 with six home runs, 19 RBI and 19 runs scored across 154 plate appearances overall.