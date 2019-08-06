Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Stewart has appeared in seven games for the Orioles this season without much success. He's been quite good in 61 games for Norfolk, though, hitting .284/.391/.545 with 12 homers. He's shown good plate discipline, walking 14.2 percent of the time while recording an 18.4 percent strikeout rate. The Orioles will likely look to give him a fair amount of opportunities down the stretch.

