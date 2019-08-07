Stewart exited Tuesday's game against the Yankees with an apparent head injury, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Stewart appeared to slip while charging a pop fly in left and was hit in the head with the ball. The 25-year-old initially stayed in the game but was lifted for a pinch hitter shortly thereafter. It's some tough luck for Stewart, since he was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to the contest and was seeing his first major-league action in two months.