Orioles' DJ Stewart: Retreats to bench Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 24, 2020
Sep 24, 2020
Stewart isn't starting Thursday against the Red Sox.
Stewart has been in a slump recently as he's hit .107 with three RBI and 14 strikeouts over his last 28 at-bats. He'll get a day off Thursday as Austin Hays shifts to right field with Ryan Mountcastle starting in left.
