Stewart (concussion) was activated off the 7-day injured list Friday.

Stewart landed on the concussion list after being hit in the head with a fly ball Aug. 6, but he'll make his return to the Orioles after a little more than a week. The 25-year-old was previously sidelined with an ankle issue, and he sustained the concussion during his first game back in the majors after two months.

