Orioles' DJ Stewart: Set for first career callup
Stewart will earn his first career callup Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 24-year-old hit a mediocre .235/.329/.387 for Triple-A Norfolk this season, adding 12 homers and 11 steals. Despite being drafted in the first round back in 2015, Stewart doesn't have a lot of prospect pedigree left. His only standout tool is his raw power, but his homer and slugging numbers suggest that he hasn't done a great job of accessing it so far. He'll likely be a bench bat down the stretch, though his youth means the Orioles may give him a fair amount of at-bats as a tryout for new season.
