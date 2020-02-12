Stewart (ankle) won't be ready to play next weekend when the Orioles open their Grapefruit League schedule, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Stewart hasn't experienced any setbacks following his October surgery on his right ankle, but he still has a few more checkpoints to clear in his rehab process before he's deemed ready for game action. While Stewart isn't putting a timeline on his return, he noted that he expects to be back on the field before the exhibition slate concludes. If that's the case, Stewart will stand a good chance of avoiding the injured list, though his lack of at-bats relative to the other outfielders could put him at risk of an assignment to Triple-A Norfolk to begin the season.