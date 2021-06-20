Stewart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After he was on the bench for two straight games, Stewart started in left field in Saturday's 10-7 loss and slugged one of six home runs on the afternoon for Baltimore. The solo shot ended a stretch of seven straight games without an extra-base hit for Stewart, who struck out 10 times in 26 at-bats over that span. Now out of the lineup once again Sunday, Stewart appears to be a fourth outfielder at this point with all of Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Austin Hays ahead of him in the pecking order.