Stewart is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Astros, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Stewart went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts to supply the Orioles their only runs in the Game 1 loss, but will nonetheless take a seat for the nightcap. John Andreoli will start in left field and bat seventh for the Orioles.