Stewart is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He'll take a seat with the Tigers bringing a lefty (Tyler Alexander) to the hill, opening up the corner-outfield spots for Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini while Mark Trumbo checks in as Baltimore's designated hitter. Stewart is off to a 5-for-28 (.179 average) start to September.