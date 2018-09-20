Orioles' DJ Stewart: Smacks first big-league homer
Stewart went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.
The 24-year-old has been seeing regular playing time since his mid-September promotion, but Stewart had only one hit (a single) in 15 at-bats prior to this performance. He's been making consistent contact, however -- his strikeout in his third AB on Wednesday was only his third in the majors against two walks -- and he could provide one last power boost to fantasy lineups in deeper formats.
