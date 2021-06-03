Stewart went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a walk Wednesday against the Twins.

Stewart took Randy Dobnak yard in the fifth inning to record his sixth home run of the season. He's taken advantage of Austin Hays' (hamstring) absence by going yard four times in nine starts since May 24, though he's also only hitting .200 across 30 at-bats in that same span. Stewart should continue to see regular playing time so long as Hays is sidelined and could be a decent source of power in the short-term as a result.