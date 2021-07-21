Stewart will start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday against the Rays.

Stewart was on the bench for both of the first two games of the series, but he could regularly find himself in the lineup versus right-handed pitching in the short-term after outfielder Anthony Santander was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday. Given his shortcomings against left-handed pitching (68 wRC+ in 105 career plate appearances), Stewart will likely form the strong side of a platoon in the corner outfield with the righty-hitting Ryan McKenna while Santander is on the shelf.